 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Spring Training Game on March 15, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.  They are the least expensive option to stream the games, which are also available with AT&T TV ($84.99).

If you are a Marlins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Florida all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy