How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Spring Training Game on March 15, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. They are the least expensive option to stream the games, which are also available with AT&T TV ($84.99).

If you are a Marlins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Florida all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.