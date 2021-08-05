How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (1-1, 6.41 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (7-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -269, Twins +221; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will play on Thursday.

The Astros are 34-20 on their home turf. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .337, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .387.

The Twins are 21-33 on the road. Minnesota has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with 18, averaging one every 21.3 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 14-3. Framber Valdez earned his third victory and Michael Brantley went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBI for Houston. Michael Pineda registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.