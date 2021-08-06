How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -231, Twins +192; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will meet on Friday.

The Astros are 34-21 in home games in 2020. Houston’s lineup has 146 home runs this season, Jose Altuve leads them with 25 homers.

The Twins are 22-33 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .430 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .474 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. Griffin Jax earned his second victory and Rob Refsnyder went 2-for-3 with a double for Minnesota. Framber Valdez took his third loss for Houston.