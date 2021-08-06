 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -231, Twins +192; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will meet on Friday.

The Astros are 34-21 in home games in 2020. Houston’s lineup has 146 home runs this season, Jose Altuve leads them with 25 homers.

The Twins are 22-33 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .430 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .474 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. Griffin Jax earned his second victory and Rob Refsnyder went 2-for-3 with a double for Minnesota. Framber Valdez took his third loss for Houston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.