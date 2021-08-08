 Skip to Content
MLB Streaming: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -196, Twins +167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will face off on Sunday.

The Astros are 35-22 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .525.

The Twins are 23-34 in road games. Minnesota has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with 18, averaging one every 22.1 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-0. Luis Garcia earned his eighth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Michael Pineda registered his seventh loss for Minnesota.

AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

