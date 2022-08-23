How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North).

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Twins aim to end slide in game against the Astros

Minnesota Twins (62-58, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (78-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Aaron Sanchez (0-0); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.95 ERA, .88 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -386, Twins +301; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 39-18 record in home games and a 78-45 record overall. The Astros are second in the AL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 27-30 in road games and 62-58 overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez is second on the Astros with 49 extra base hits (16 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Alex Bregman is 13-for-40 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 12-for-41 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Twins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)