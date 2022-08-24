MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Twins look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Astros

Minnesota Twins (62-59, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (79-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Twins +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Houston Astros looking to break a three-game road slide.

Houston has a 79-45 record overall and a 40-18 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.07 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has gone 27-31 on the road and 62-59 overall. The Twins have hit 144 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 21 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 15-for-41 with seven doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .324 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 11-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Twins: 4-6, .230 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Cole Sands: day-to-day (arm), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)