How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North).

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Twins, try to extend home win streak

Minnesota Twins (62-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (80-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -187, Twins +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Houston has an 80-45 record overall and a 41-18 record at home. The Astros are 36-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota is 62-60 overall and 27-32 in road games. The Twins are 36-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .608. Kyle Tucker is 15-for-42 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)