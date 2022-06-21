How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros open 2-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (45-24, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (41-25, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Mets +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the New York Mets to begin a two-game series.

Houston has a 41-25 record overall and an 18-11 record at home. The Astros have hit 87 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

New York is 21-14 on the road and 45-24 overall. The Mets are 11-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 18 home runs while slugging .623. Michael Brantley is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 9-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)