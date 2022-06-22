MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (45-25, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (42-25, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (8-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (4-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Mets +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

Houston is 42-25 overall and 19-11 at home. The Astros have a 20-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 45-25 record overall and a 21-15 record on the road. The Mets have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 14 doubles and seven home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)