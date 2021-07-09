How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 3.70 ERA, .97 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Astros Friday.

The Astros are 28-17 on their home turf. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .344, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .383.

The Yankees are 21-20 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .319, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .372.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-4. Andre Scrubb earned his first victory and Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Houston. Chad Green took his third loss for New York.