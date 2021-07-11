MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, WPIX (The CW in New York), and nationally on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -144, Yankees +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Astros Sunday.

The Astros are 28-19 on their home turf. Houston’s lineup has 113 home runs this season, Jose Altuve leads the club with 19 homers.

The Yankees are 23-20 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Yankees won the last meeting 1-0. Gerrit Cole notched his ninth victory and Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Zack Greinke registered his third loss for Houston.