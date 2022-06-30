 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Yankees, look to continue home win streak

New York Yankees (56-20, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (47-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (4-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -123, Astros +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

Houston has a 47-27 record overall and a 20-11 record at home. The Astros have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 2.97.

New York has a 56-20 record overall and a 22-11 record in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 9-for-28 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .290 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 11 doubles and 29 home runs. DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-31 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .173 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (mouth), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

