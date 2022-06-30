How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Yankees, look to continue home win streak

New York Yankees (56-20, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (47-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (4-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -123, Astros +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

Houston has a 47-27 record overall and a 20-11 record at home. The Astros have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 2.97.

New York has a 56-20 record overall and a 22-11 record in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 9-for-28 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .290 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 11 doubles and 29 home runs. DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-31 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .173 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (mouth), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)