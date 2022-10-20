 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees ALCS Game 2 Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

After defeating the Yankees 4-2 in Game 1, the Astros look to open a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series.

In Houston, New York, and nationally, Game 2 will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Thursday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -160, Yankees +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees square off in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Astros lead the series 1-0.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

New York has a 42-39 record on the road and a 99-63 record overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

The matchup Thursday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has 39 doubles and 28 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 76 RBI for the Yankees. Harrison Bader is 6-for-27 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .190 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

