The Streamable
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics on April 10, 2021 Live Online: National TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

The Astros/A’s will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1. Whether you are in Houston, Oakland, or outside the area you will be able to stream the game on FS1. There are no blackouts for this game for local markets.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

