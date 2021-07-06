 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will play on Tuesday.

The Astros are 26-16 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Athletics are 22-15 on the road. Oakland has a collective .233 this season, led by Matt Olson with an average of .283.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-4. Luis Garcia secured his second victory and Martin Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Houston. Cole Irvin registered his fifth loss for Oakland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.