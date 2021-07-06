How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will play on Tuesday.

The Astros are 26-16 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Athletics are 22-15 on the road. Oakland has a collective .233 this season, led by Matt Olson with an average of .283.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-4. Luis Garcia secured his second victory and Martin Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Houston. Cole Irvin registered his fifth loss for Oakland.