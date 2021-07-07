How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -146, Athletics +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will face off on Wednesday.

The Astros are 27-16 on their home turf. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .346 this season, led by Carlos Correa with a mark of .390.

The Athletics are 22-16 on the road. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Matt Olson with a mark of .368.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-6. Bryan Abreu earned his third victory and Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI for Houston. J.B. Wendelken registered his first loss for Oakland.