MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels
On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
- When: Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)
LINE: Astros -162, Athletics +143; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will face off on Thursday.
The Astros are 28-16 in home games in 2020. Houston has slugged .444 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a mark of .553.
The Athletics have gone 22-17 away from home. Oakland has slugged .403 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .557.
The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Taylor earned his second victory and Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Houston. Sean Manaea registered his sixth loss for Oakland.
