How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Athletics visit the Astros to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (30-60, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (58-30, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-7, 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -206, Athletics +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Houston has gone 27-12 in home games and 58-30 overall. The Astros have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

Oakland is 30-60 overall and 19-28 on the road. The Athletics are 21-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the seventh time this season. The Astros lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles and 17 home runs for the Astros. Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-32 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown has 17 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 9-for-37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .191 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (knee), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (wrist), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)