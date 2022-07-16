MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2

Oakland Athletics (31-60, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (58-31, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jared Koenig (1-2, 6.38 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (11-3, 2.00 ERA, .87 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -208, Athletics +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston is 27-13 at home and 58-31 overall. The Astros are 34-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 31-60 record overall and a 20-28 record in road games. The Athletics have a 10-45 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Seth Brown has 17 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 8-for-37 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 5-5, .203 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (knee), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (wrist), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)