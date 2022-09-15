 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 15, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

In Houston, Oakland, and most of the Western Half of the U.S., the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros play the Athletics in first of 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (52-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -314, Athletics +250; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Houston is 93-50 overall and 47-22 in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Oakland has a 52-91 record overall and a 29-42 record on the road. The Athletics have gone 20-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Astros are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 85 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 32 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .235 batting average, 7.26 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.