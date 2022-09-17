How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros play the Athletics following Alvarez's 3-home run game

Oakland Athletics (52-93, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (95-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-11, 3.73 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-6, 3.75 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -285, Athletics +230; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics after Yordan Alvarez hit three home runs against the Athletics on Friday.

Houston is 95-50 overall and 49-22 at home. The Astros have a 42-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 29-44 record in road games and a 52-93 record overall. The Athletics have a 13-23 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have an 11-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with a .304 batting average, and has 22 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 72 walks and 88 RBI. Kyle Tucker is 12-for-40 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 33 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .203 batting average, 7.55 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)