MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros play the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

Oakland Athletics (53-93, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (95-51, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (15-5, 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 169 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -373, Athletics +293; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 series lead.

Houston is 95-51 overall and 49-23 in home games. The Astros have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 2.94.

Oakland has a 30-44 record on the road and a 53-93 record overall. The Athletics are 36-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 11-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .303 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-40 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown has 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .233 for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-28 with two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .205 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)