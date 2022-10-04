How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

In Houston, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros play second of 3-game series with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (86-73, third in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (104-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs

Houston has a 53-25 record at home and a 104-55 record overall. The Astros have a 47-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia has a 39-39 record in road games and an 86-73 record overall. The Phillies have a 62-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 78 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .301 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .273 for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: day-to-day (illness), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)