MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (87-74, third in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (105-56, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (16-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -186, Phillies +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston has gone 54-26 in home games and 105-56 overall. The Astros are 66-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia has an 87-74 record overall and a 40-40 record on the road. The Phillies have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .423.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 RBI for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .506. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-31 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

