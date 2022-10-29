MLB TV Guide: How to Stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros World Series Game 2 Live Online on October 29, 2022: Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Philadelphia, Houston, and Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (in select markets, including Houston and Philadelphia), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the 2022 World Series, you can watch using the MLB App when you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Astros

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Saturday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -141, Phillies +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Phillies up 1-0.

Houston is 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home. Astros hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 15-for-40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-40 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .266 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)