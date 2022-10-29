 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros World Series Game 2 Live Online on October 29, 2022: Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Philadelphia, Houston, and Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (in select markets, including Houston and Philadelphia), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

This is the cheapest option for fans that want to watch 2022 World Series is Sling TV.

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch FOX with their Sling Blue Plan, which is available for 50% OFF Your First Month (just $17.50). While FOX is only available in select markets, it is available in Philadelphia and Houston – which is covers both teams in the World Series.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the 2022 World Series, you can watch using the MLB App when you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Astros

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Saturday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -141, Phillies +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Phillies up 1-0.

Houston is 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home. Astros hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 15-for-40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-40 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .266 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.