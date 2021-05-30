How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Astros Sunday. Padres: Blake Snell (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (4-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 53 strikeouts).

The Astros are 16-12 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .310.

The Padres are 16-9 on the road. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a mark of .360.

The Padres won the last meeting 11-8. Austin Adams secured his second victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for San Diego. Ralph Garza Jr. registered his first loss for Houston.