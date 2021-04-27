 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Houston and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.

The Astros are 11-6 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .323, good for fourth in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .463.

The Mariners have gone 2-2 against division opponents. Seattle is slugging .374 as a unit. Ty France leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Urquidy earned his first victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Houston. Justus Sheffield took his second loss for Seattle.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.