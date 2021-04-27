How to Watch Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.
In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.
Houston and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.
The Astros are 11-6 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .323, good for fourth in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .463.
The Mariners have gone 2-2 against division opponents. Seattle is slugging .374 as a unit. Ty France leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542.
The Astros won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Urquidy earned his first victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Houston. Justus Sheffield took his second loss for Seattle.
