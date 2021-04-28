MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream on April 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

When: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

