How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Seattle will face off on Friday.

The Astros are 37-23 on their home turf. Houston has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

The Mariners are 29-31 on the road. Seattle’s lineup has 152 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 27 homers.

The Astros won the last meeting 11-4. Jake Odorizzi earned his fourth victory and Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Houston. Yusei Kikuchi took his sixth loss for Seattle.