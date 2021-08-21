 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -159, Mariners +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Astros are 38-23 in home games in 2020. Houston is hitting a collective batting average of .267 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .322.

The Mariners are 29-32 on the road. Seattle has hit 154 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 28, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 12-3. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his 10th victory and Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Houston. Yusei Kikuchi took his seventh loss for Seattle.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

