How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on May 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (12-10, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (11-11, third in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -128, Mariners +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Houston has a 2-4 record at home and an 11-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Seattle has a 12-10 record overall and a 7-2 record at home. The Mariners have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.26.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles and six home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 16-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has three doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 17-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (wrist), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

