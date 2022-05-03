 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Seattle Mariners (12-11, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 12-11 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Seattle has a 7-2 record at home and a 12-11 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .387.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBI for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 5-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has a .375 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has six doubles, a triple and four home runs. Ty France is 15-for-42 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

