MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

Seattle Mariners (12-12, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (13-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Matt Brash (1-2, 6.88 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (2-1, 1.73 ERA, .69 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Houston has a 4-4 record in home games and a 13-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Seattle has a 7-2 record in home games and a 12-12 record overall. Mariners hitters are batting a collective .232, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles, eight home runs and 14 RBI for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 7-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France leads Seattle with five home runs while slugging .537. J.P. Crawford is 15-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

