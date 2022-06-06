How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (24-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-19, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners to start a three-game series.

Houston has a 35-19 record overall and a 14-6 record in home games. The Astros are 11-5 in games decided by one run.

Seattle has a 24-30 record overall and a 12-20 record on the road. The Mariners have a 17-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 9-for-35 with a double over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Mariners. Kyle Lewis is 2-for-11 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)