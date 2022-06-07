How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (25-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-20, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (6-2, 2.23 ERA, .80 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -259, Mariners +209; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 35-20 overall and 14-7 at home. The Astros have an 11-5 record in games decided by one run.

Seattle is 25-30 overall and 13-20 in road games. The Mariners are 20-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Kyle Lewis is 2-for-7 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)