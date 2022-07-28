How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros aim to end slide in matchup with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (54-45, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (64-35, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (9-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -140, Mariners +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros look to end their three-game slide when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Houston has a 64-35 record overall and a 30-14 record in home games. The Astros have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

Seattle is 27-22 in road games and 54-45 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .319.

The matchup Thursday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 44 extra base hits (13 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs). Jeremy Pena is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 38 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs). Ty France is 14-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)