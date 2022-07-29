How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros play the Mariners on home winning streak

Seattle Mariners (54-46, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (65-35, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (13-3, 1.86 ERA, .88 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -179, Mariners +153; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Houston is 31-14 at home and 65-35 overall. The Astros are 34-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle has a 27-23 record on the road and a 54-46 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Astros are ahead 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 14 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 67 RBI for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 10-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .310 batting average to rank fourth on the Mariners, and has 18 doubles and 13 home runs. Adam Frazier is 12-for-38 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)