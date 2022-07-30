MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Mariners, try to extend home win streak

Seattle Mariners (54-47, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-35, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (7-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -197, Mariners +166; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Houston has a 32-14 record at home and a 66-35 record overall. The Astros have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.02.

Seattle has a 27-24 record in road games and a 54-47 record overall. The Mariners have gone 40-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold an 11-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .316 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 14 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs. Alex Bregman is 11-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 13-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)