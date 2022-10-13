Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Streaming: How to Watch ALDS Game 2 Live Online on October 13, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

In Houston, Seattle, and nationally the game will be streaming on TBS. It's also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

The game will be simulcast in Spanish on MLB Network, which you can watch with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -158, Mariners +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 1-0.

Houston has a 55-26 record in home games and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have gone 66-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

The teams meet Thursday for the 21st time this season. The Astros lead the season series 13-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 78 walks and 97 RBI while hitting .306 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-33 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez ranks second on the Mariners with a .282 batting average, and has 24 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 40 walks and 74 RBI. Ty France is 11-for-36 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)