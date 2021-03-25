 Skip to Content
Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals on March 25 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-day Free Trial of fuboTV.  It is also available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you are a Cards fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Midwest all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

