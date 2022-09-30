How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Rays visit the Astros to begin 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (85-71, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (102-54, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-7, 2.85 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (16-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 182 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series.

Houston is 102-54 overall and 51-24 in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.90 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 85-71 overall and 34-41 in road games. The Rays have a 63-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 77 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .304 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz is sixth on the Rays with a .292 batting average, and has 32 doubles, nine home runs, 77 walks and 54 RBI. Wander Franco is 13-for-37 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rays: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: day-to-day (illness), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)