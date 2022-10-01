How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (86-71, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (102-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-7, 2.51 ERA, .92 WHIP, 192 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.65 ERA, .96 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -161, Rays +136; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays meet the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 102-55 overall and 51-25 in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 86-71 overall and 35-41 on the road. Rays hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Astros are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 RBI for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 9-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 24 doubles and six home runs for the Rays. Jonathan Aranda is 2-for-23 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rays: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: day-to-day (illness), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)