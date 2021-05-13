 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

The Texas Rangers travel to face the Houston Astros on Thursday. Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (3-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 38 strikeouts).

The Astros are 15-8 against the rest of their division. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .323 is second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an OBP of .411.

The Rangers are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Texas has hit 47 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Adolis Garcia leads the club with nine, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

