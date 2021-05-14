 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest Plus. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus or Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games. Rangers: Wes Benjamin (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 35 strikeouts).

The Astros are 16-8 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has slugged .433, good for second in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Rangers are 5-5 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Adolis Garcia leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Brooks Raley notched his first victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Houston. Brett Martin registered his first loss for Texas.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest Plus≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.