How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus or Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games. Rangers: Wes Benjamin (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 35 strikeouts).

The Astros are 16-8 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has slugged .433, good for second in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Rangers are 5-5 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Adolis Garcia leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Brooks Raley notched his first victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Houston. Brett Martin registered his first loss for Texas.