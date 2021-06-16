How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -235, Rangers +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Astros are 22-12 against AL West teams. Houston has slugged .445, good for second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Rangers are 8-15 in division play. The Texas offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Astros won the last meeting 6-3. Ryan Pressly earned his third victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Houston. Demarcus Evans took his second loss for Texas.