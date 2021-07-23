How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -240, Rangers +199; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Astros are 31-20 in home games in 2020. Houston has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads them with 23, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Rangers are 13-37 on the road. Texas is slugging .374 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .500.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-4. Zack Greinke secured his seventh victory and Chas McCormick went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Houston. Jordan Lyles took his fifth loss for Texas.