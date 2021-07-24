MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -205, Rangers +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to play the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Astros are 32-20 on their home turf. Houston is slugging .435 as a unit. Kyle Tucker leads the club with a .522 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Rangers are 13-38 on the road. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .295, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .379.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-3. Brandon Bielak recorded his third victory and Tucker went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Houston. Kolby Allard took his eighth loss for Texas.