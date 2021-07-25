How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (9-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -224, Rangers +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Texas will square off on Sunday.

The Astros are 33-20 in home games in 2020. Houston has slugged .434 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .521 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Rangers are 13-39 in road games. The Texas offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .258.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-1. Framber Valdez notched his sixth victory and Alvarez went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Kyle Gibson registered his third loss for Texas.