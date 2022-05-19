How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Rangers take 4-game win streak into game against the Astros

Texas Rangers (17-19, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (24-14, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -206, Rangers +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston is 9-4 in home games and 24-14 overall. The Astros have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .416.

Texas has a 10-12 record at home and a 17-19 record overall. The Rangers have hit 39 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Astros are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has six doubles and seven home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 10-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has five doubles and four home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 12-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)