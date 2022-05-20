How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, Dallas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Rangers take 4-game win streak into game against the Astros

Texas Rangers (17-19, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (24-14, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -206, Rangers +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston is 9-4 in home games and 24-14 overall. The Astros have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .416.

Texas has a 10-12 record at home and a 17-19 record overall. The Rangers have hit 39 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Astros are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has six doubles and seven home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 10-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has five doubles and four home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 12-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)